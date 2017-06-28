Aries On Kicking Off WrestleMania, Pushing Bananas Over Cereal For Breakfast

Sponsored Links



Austin Aries continues to make the media rounds, as he promotes his new book, "Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey From The Bingo Halls To The Big Time."

In a new interview with The Sporting News, Aries spoke about the honor of getting to kick off the show at WrestleMania 33 this year, among other diet-related topics, such as favoring delicious, healthy bananas over cereal when mapping out his breakfast plans.

Below are some of the highlights from the new Austin Aries interview:

On getting to kick off the show at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year in his match with Neville: "Getting to be the first superstar to walk out there that night in front of an amped-up crowd was a really special moment. I definitely was fueled up with a couple of bananas. I had an extra banana or two before I went out there to make sure my potassium and energy levels were at their peak. It was really special."

On The New Day pushing cereal for breakfast, while he's pushing for the always popular banana: “You got The New Day and they're pushing sugary cereal on the kids and I'm trying to tell the kids to have a banana and be a good role model. I always make the kids say please and thank you for pictures and autographs. I especially make the parents say please. I'm just trying to spread some manners and spread some healthy eating. There's nothing wrong with that. I know in today's society that probably makes you a bad guy but whatever.”

Check out the complete Austin Aries interview at SportingNews.com.