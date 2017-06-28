Cody Rhodes Talks About If He Thinks Daniel Bryan Match Is Actually Possible

Sponsored Links



ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes took part in a media conference call on Tuesday to promote his match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada at this Saturday's New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) G1 Special.

During the call, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com asked Cody about whether or not he thinks a match against retired former WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan for the ROH Championship will materialize after the SmackDown Live General Manager tweeted a joke about coming out of retirement to challenge him for the title if he holds it longer than Bryan did when he was an active ROH competitor.

"Super speculative. I don't know," said Cody. "I know Daniel just had a baby. Loves his wife. Loves the home life. I never totally understood why Dan was put in a position to retire and you know, it's not a conversation I've had with him."

Cody added, "It's a tough conversation. You know, if he wanted to, if there was a little pressure to do so, I really don't know. But I know that what we do isn't necessarily, doesn't need to abide by the guidelines of perhaps say the NCAA. What we do there's a little bit more Shakespeare to if you catch my drift."

