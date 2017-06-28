Moose On Teaming With NFL Star At Slammiversary, Impact Management Changes

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling star Moose recently spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News to promote his match at this Sunday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XV pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On NFL running back DeAngelo Williams becoming his tag-team partner for Sunday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XV pay-per-view: "He had called me a while ago asking me if I knew anybody that would want to wrestle. I was like just let me work on it and I’ll see what I can do. DeAngelo happened to be at one of our Impact tapings. I went to Jeff and was like, ‘I think he would be the perfect guy to be my partner for Slammiversary.’ Well, we didn’t even know what was going to happen at that point but I told them he would be the perfect guy that he was asking me about. DeAngelo and I had a conversation and the rest is history."

On the management changes behind-the-scenes at Impact Wrestling: "I think the biggest thing is just knowing that there’s somebody in the office that actually knows what they’re doing. Dixie was a great person but I think her only flaw was that she didn’t know much about wrestling. The product actually showed. But I think it’s great now that we have Jeff who knows about wrestling and was brought up in the wrestling business and he’s leading us."

