Viewership Up for Smackdown Headlined by Women's MITB Match

-- Last night's Smackdown viewership was up marginally from the week before with 2.603 million people watching, ranking it #3 on the night among shows on cable and first in the 18-49 demographic.

-- Comparing to last year, Smackdown is up 25% from 2.08 million but of course, at this time in 2016, the shows were taped and aired two days later on Thursday. More accurate year-over-year comparisons should commence over the summer when it will be a year since the show went live.