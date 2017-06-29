The Rock Unveils "Jumanji" Trailer, Video Tour Of Ultimate Warrior's Home Gym

Sponsored Links



- Featured above, courtesy of Ultimate Warrior's official YouTube channel, is a video that shows fans a tour of the late WWE Hall Of Famer's home gym. The official description for the video reads: "View Warrior's OWN Terrain of Testament in his dungeon barn."

- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted the following on his official Twitter page (@TheRock), which contains a teaser for his new "Jumanji," film. "The Great One" wrote the following caption to go with the clip: "Legend continues... A game for those who seek to find, a way to leave their world behind. #Jumanji: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE trailer TOMORROW!"

Additionally, The Rock followed-up, as advertised, with another tweet this morning containing the official "Jumanji" movie trailer. You can check that out below as well.

