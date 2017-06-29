Scott Steiner Calls HHH "Ball-Less," Talks Stephanie/Macho Man Rumors

Sponsored Links



Former WWE and WCW Superstar Scott Steiner, who teams up with Josh Mathews to take on the duo of Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash at Slammiversary XV, took part in a media conference call on Wednesday to promote this Sunday's Impact Wrestling pay-per-view from Orlando, Florida.

During the call, "Big Poppa Pump" made some candid comments about WWE executive and on-air performer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and brought up the infamous rumored affair between Stephanie McMahon and late WWE Hall Of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Below, courtesy of Raj Giri and WrestlingInc.com, are some highlights of comments Steiner made during Wednesday's call.

On his thoughts on the current state of the wrestling business and what he thinks should be changed: "Yeah, the first few changes they need to get rid of Stephanie McMahon and Hunter McMahon. Cause they're two idiots that are running the whole place up there. It's like, I mean, I feel sorry for the wrestlers up there, they gotta follow the instructions of these two idiots that clearly don't know what they're doing."

On Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie McMahon and WWE's record-low television ratings: "People don't wanna watch it because the ratings are down and the reason why I call Hunter McMahon is because she obviously wears the pants. He's a ball-less walking around human being,"

On the rumored affair between Stephanie McMahon and late WWE Hall Of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage: "Have you seen that statue of The Macho Man? That's never going to leave Stephanie's bedroom, so no, you ain't ever going to see that. No."

On whether or not he would accept an invitation to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame: "Vince gets paid to, you know, put on a show. Yeah, pay me. Cause Vince is getting paid to show the program, I mean, you know. I ain't doing anything for free, he doesn't do anything for free. He wants, you know. So yeah, if the price is right."

