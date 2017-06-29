Huge Backstage Update on SummerSlam Main Event Possibly Being Changed

Sponsored Links

WWE's scheduled main event for SummerSlam and potentially even WrestleMania 34 was changed a few weeks ago, but it's not quite confirmed what those matches changed to.





What is expected is that the main event at SummerSlam - originally supposed to be Brock Lesnar defending against Braun Strowman - has been changed to Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, likely before Reigns came out for his recent interview challenging the winner of Lesnar/Joe.





While it is thought that Reigns vs. Lesnar will now headline the summer classic, there is still a chance that plans could be changed further because of the fact that Samoa Joe has gotten over way bigger than WWE officials initially anticipated.





Originally, and as we have noted many times, Joe's role was to be just another guy who Lesnar destroys to get further over but the program has been a gigantic success. As we alluded to here, it may no longer make sense to have Joe be "one and done" and the program may end up continuing into SummerSlam. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





