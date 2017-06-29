Lesnar Replacing Cena At SD! Live Show, Roode/Strong NXT Title Match Video

Sponsored Links



- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has a new date on his schedule, as WWE is now advertising "The Beast Incarnate" for the SmackDown Live branded live event at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, August 12th. The current RAW Champion will be replacing John Cena, who is scheduled to work the other SmackDown Live house shows that weekend, at the 8/12 date in Tampa.

- WWE will be making their return to the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas for a RAW branded live event on Friday, September 1st. Tickets for the show are scheduled to go on sale starting next Friday, July 7th at 10am.

- WWE released the following promotional video to hype next week's NXT World Championship main event between current title-holder Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong on NXT TV on the WWE Network.