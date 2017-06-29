More Backstage News on SummerSlam Main Event & Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Sponsored Links

As reported earlier today, the originally planned SummerSlam main event - Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman - has been scrapped and in its place, it will be either Lesnar vs. Joe in a rematch or Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.





Lesnar vs. Reigns has long been stamped for WrestleMania 34, and there remains uncertainty on which direction WWE will take for the event next year.





One scenario is that Reigns will face Lesnar at SummerSlam and win the Universal title as the company may want their champion regularly appear at Raw and house shows, something not possible with Lesnar. Or they could have Reigns lose and then chase the title all year, building to a win at WrestleMania, but this scenario is less likely as usually WWE doesn't put their planned WrestleMania match on a prior PPV. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





