WWE Announcement Regarding NXT Tag-Team Title Match On 7/12

As seen on this week's episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network, NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed a tag-team championship bout for the July 12th edition of the show.

WWE.com made the following official announcement regarding Heavy Machinery challenging NXT World Tag-Team Champions The Authors Of Pain for the titles on the 7/12 episode of the show:

NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain to defend against Heavy Machinery on July 12

The Authors of Pain have built their NXT Tag Team Title Championship upon a foundation of brute force and physical dominance. However, against Heavy Machinery — AOP's newly confirmed challengers for the July 12 episode of NXT — Ellering's menacing monsters, for once, find themselves against opponents who can more than match their immensity.

For Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic, the battle cry of "steaks and weights" isn't just playful banter; it's a way of life. The numbers tell the story: 320-pound Knight boasts a 365-pound bench press and 500-pound squats and deadlifts, while 330-pound Dozovic lays claim to a 475-pound bench press, a 610-pound squat and a 710-pound deadlift. Beneath the muscle and outsized personalities are two elite grapplers who torched collegiate competition before turning to NXT, where their success has been just as great.

Not that any of those facts will intimidate The Authors of Pain. Akam & Rezar are 300-pounders, and they have MMA and world-class wrestling backgrounds, too. Their WWE Hall of Fame manager appears to have his misgivings about the burly challengers, even if he won't admit it, but AOP only has one thing in mind: Adding Knight & Dozovic to The Book of Dominance.

Which super-heavyweight tandem will prevail? Don't miss this huge NXT Tag Team Championship battle when it takes center stage Wednesday, July 12, on NXT, streaming exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network at 8/7 C.