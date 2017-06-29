WWE News: Chris Jericho Returns, Jeff Hardy Not Allowed on Current Asian Tour

  • On the current Raw tour in Singapore and Japan, Jeff Hardy was not allowed on it which could be related to his felony conviction from a few years back.

  • Chris Jericho was brought back for the tour as he loves working Japan, but he quickly turned heel on the audience because he was booked to wrestle Hideo Itami. This made Itami the face in Singapore but a lot of the audience had no idea who he was so he didn't get a lot of cheers.

