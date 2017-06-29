Alberto El Patron Reveals Which Opponent He'd Prefer For Retirement Match

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron recently spoke with ESPN to promote this Sunday's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

On traveling on the road as part of WWE: "That's actually the main reason I decided to leave WWE, the brutal schedule that you have when you work for a company like WWE. I couldn't take it anymore. I didn't want to be on the road for 210-220 days per year. That was one of my first things when I started having conversations with Impact Wrestling. They were asking me for a certain number of dates, and I said, 'There's no way I'm gonna do those dates because I also have my dates with Combates America, the MMA company. If I put all of those dates with you guys, I'm gonna end up doing what I was doing with WWE and that's something that I don't want. I want to be able to enjoy my ride. Of course I want to continue doing pro wrestling shows, but my time is for my family. So if you guys aren't comfortable with this, I can give you this number amount of dates, and I promise I will give you my best.' And of course they said yes. That's the reason they're happy with me. I'm happy with them."

On the upcoming mega-boxing match on Showtime PPV between UFC Champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.: "To be honest, I'm disappointed that something like that happened because we all know that fight is just gonna happen because they wanna make money. I totally understand the business. We are in the profession of sports business and it's all about money, but for someone like me that loves boxing so much, for me it's just something that's gonna hurt the business. We know Conor McGregor is a fantastic fighter -- he's amazing, the best MMA fighter -- but he's not a boxer. Mayweather is a great fighter, a great boxer, but me in particular, I'm not a big fan of Mayweather. He's a great fighter, but to me he's not an exciting fighter to watch. So we know that fight is just gonna be something that is gonna generate a lot of hype, but I don't think they're really gonna offer us a high-caliber match."

On who he'd like to wrestle in his final pro wrestling match: "I always had fun with my great friend Rey Mysterio Jr. I think it would be fantastic to have my very last match against someone like him because my very first match in WWE was against Rey Mysterio Jr. I know that all the pro wrestling fans, in particular the Mexican fans, would love to see Rey Mysterio against me for my very last match. But it could be any other [wrestler]. There's a lot of amazing performers out there that I would love to work in my last match, but I think Rey Mysterio could be the perfect one for me."

Check out the complete Alberto El Patron interview at ESPN.com