Pro Wrestling NOAH Stars Set To Challenge For Titles At Slammiversary XV PPV

Sponsored Links



As Sunday's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida continues to draw closer, Impact Wrestling continues to roll out their promotional announcements.

On Wednesday, the promotion issued their latest, touting the fact that Pro Wrestling NOAH stars Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimuri have been added to the lineup for this weekend's big event.

Check out the complete press release sent out by Impact Wrestling earlier today below.