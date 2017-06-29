Dunne On Wanting To Help Bring WrestleMania To U.K., "Bruiserweight" Origins

Sponsored Links



While at the NXT event in Leeds, England earlier this month, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne spoke with the folks at IWC Radio for an interview.

During his appearance on the show, Dunne spoke about the origins of the phrase "Bruiserweight."

"I was in China for 3 months, doing a tour and I was teaming with CJ Banks," said WWE's reigning U.K. Champion. "We needed a name and it was around the time of the Cruiserweight Classic. We thought Bruiserweight's was a pretty funny name."

Dunne continued, "We put it on social media and never thought anymore of it. Then, Andy Quildan from Revolution Pro Wrestling contacted me and said that he wanted to bring me in and use this Bruiserweight stuff. Whilst there, I just added pieces to the puzzle and it's become what it is today. That year, I was trying to stand out as much as possible and the term Bruiserweight really fit my character and people seem to like it."

Also during the interview, Dunne spoke about his desire to help bring WWE's biggest annual spectacle -- WrestleMania -- to the United Kingdom, as fans have been passionately requesting for years.

"It's not something I've heard but it's always something I try to talk about," said Dunne. "Considering my responsibility of being the UK Champion, if I can help that happen, then I will do my best."

The WWE U.K. Champion added, "Whether it's that, a different PPV or another WWE Network special, the more of that stuff then the better. The more British wrestling we can get then that's got to be better. I hope that one day we can do that and that I can be a part of it."

Check out the complete Pete Dunne interview above or at YouTube.com. Thanks to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.