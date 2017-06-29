Bobby Roode On Transition Into NXT, Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Theme Song

Sponsored Links



NXT World Champion Bobby Roode recently appeared as a guest on the "Card Subject To Change" podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On The Glorious song for his NXT theme / ring entrance: "It was kind of a unique situation. I was waiting for a work visa so that I could debut on TV with NXT. I already had a song picked out for my debut and then I was talking with Triple H about my character and kind of what I perceived it to be and what I wanted to do here. He had the Glorious song in the archives and he had me listen to it...I listened to it on headphones and I thought to myself it's really different. Obviously it's very different from anything else that anyone has here or really in all of the business. I thought it could either be really good or it could suck. Fortunately for me it turned into a glorious thing."

On his transition into NXT: "It was easy actually for me. A little nerve racking at first because you hear a lot of negative things, and you hear some positive things. And until you get to experience it for yourself I didn't try to come in with any sort of expectation. I had a conversation with Triple H. I'm not in my 20's anymore and I've been doing this for almost twenty years so I wanted to come in, I wanted to be here, I wanted to get an opportunity, and he was willing to give me that opportunity and it's been great for myself and I feel great for the brand. I think just with the experience that I've gained I was kind of prepared to come in, work hard and do what I've done to get me to this point."

On dream opponents, both dead and alive: "One of the main reasons that I got into the business was I'm a huge fan of Curt Hennig, Mr. Perfect. I have like 12 hours of Curt Hennig footage that I watch all the time. So if there's probably one guy that I would have loved to have just met it would have been Curt Hennig. And if you're talking about potential matches that I would love to have, that'd probably be John Cena at Wrestlemania."

