Report: Rumored Winner Of 7/4 Battle Royal For U.S. Title Shot Revealed

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 29, 2017 - 3:58pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

As noted, in addition to the much-hyped "free agent" return of John Cena, next Tuesday night's special Fourth Of July edition of SmackDown Live will also feature an "Independence Day Battle Royal."

As of this writing, the only participant confirmed for the battle royal on 7/4 is former WWE Champion AJ Styles. According to PWInsider.com, that is who is expected to win the battle royal when all is said and done.

PW Insider is reporting that the current working plan is for Kevin Owens to defend the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles at the upcoming WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

As announced earlier this week when the "Independence Day Battle Royal" was made official, the winner of the match receives a U.S. Title shot against Owens at the SmackDown Live brand-exclusive PPV event.

WWE Battleground 2017 goes down live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 23rd. Join us here on 7/23 for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view!




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.