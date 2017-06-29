Report: Rumored Winner Of 7/4 Battle Royal For U.S. Title Shot Revealed

Sponsored Links



As noted, in addition to the much-hyped "free agent" return of John Cena, next Tuesday night's special Fourth Of July edition of SmackDown Live will also feature an "Independence Day Battle Royal."

As of this writing, the only participant confirmed for the battle royal on 7/4 is former WWE Champion AJ Styles. According to PWInsider.com, that is who is expected to win the battle royal when all is said and done.

PW Insider is reporting that the current working plan is for Kevin Owens to defend the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles at the upcoming WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

As announced earlier this week when the "Independence Day Battle Royal" was made official, the winner of the match receives a U.S. Title shot against Owens at the SmackDown Live brand-exclusive PPV event.

WWE Battleground 2017 goes down live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 23rd. Join us here on 7/23 for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view!