Backstage News on Possible New Opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34

We have already posted about a couple of scenarios for SummerSlam and the rest of the year for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, including a Reigns win and a Reigns loss.





Perhaps, the most logical scenario might actually be that Reigns would get by Lesnar, win the title at SummerSlam and then go onto face John Cena at WrestleMania 34, since Cena is now being billed as a "free agent" and can work with wrestlers on both brands.





This is especially interesting because the Cena free agent announcement and the change in SummerSlam plans away from Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman happened at almost the exact same time. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





