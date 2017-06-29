Tyson Kidd's New Role with WWE, Paige/Alberto, Note on WWE's Women

Sponsored Links



-- Tyson Kidd's new backstage position with WWE is that of a producer where in his new role he will help wrestlers choreograph and plan their matches. Kidd was backstage at TVs this week to observe and get himself familiar with the process currently used.

-- Kidd will also be featured in the upcoming season of Total Divas, along with his wife Natalya. His in-ring career is effectively over after he suffered a neck injury during a match against Samoa Joe.

-- Paige and Alberto El Patron appear to be back together as they were spotted together at the Combate Americas 15 weigh-in event. According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paige and Alberto did in fact break up but it looks like it wasn't for very long.

-- WWE celebrated a milestone week for the women's division. All three of Raw, Smackdown and NXT were main evented by a women's match, the first time that has happened in company history. Triple H tweeted: