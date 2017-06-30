Current Great Balls of Fire PPV Card + Rumored Matches

Sponsored Links

Here is what the Great Balls of Fire PPV lineup is expected to be. Please note that only the first four matches listed are actually confirmed, while the rest are rumored: - Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe for the Universal Title

- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match

- Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

- Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks for the Women's title

- The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose for the IC Title, with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel likely to get involved

- Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Hardys for the Tag Team titles, likely with a stipulation

- Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson

- Neville vs. Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight title

- Possibly Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass and/or Goldust vs. R-Truth





