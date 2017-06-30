Backstage News on Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman & Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

Sponsored Links

The original plan for the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Ambulance Match was for Strowman to go over in order to build him up to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. With all the recent changes, it's possible the finish will now need to go in the direction of a Reigns win.





In the Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar match, Joe is clearly being set up as a contender so WWE will likely find a way to protect him in the match while still putting Lesnar over.





To make matters even more complicating is the fact that Brock Lesnar is being advertised for multiple Smackdown brand house shows. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





