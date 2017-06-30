Backstage News on Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman & Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 30, 2017 - 1:06am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • The original plan for the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Ambulance Match was for Strowman to go over in order to build him up to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. With all the recent changes, it's possible the finish will now need to go in the direction of a Reigns win.

  • In the Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar match, Joe is clearly being set up as a contender so WWE will likely find a way to protect him in the match while still putting Lesnar over.

  • To make matters even more complicating is the fact that Brock Lesnar is being advertised for multiple Smackdown brand house shows.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.