Kairi Hojo Has New Name & Will Participate in Mae Young Classic; Angle in WWE 2K18

-- On the recent tour in Japan, Kairi Hojo announced that she will be competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic women's tournament to take place next month. WWE then released an article on their page, highlighting her and some other new competitors - Dakota Kai, Piper Niven and Bianca Belair, . It should be noted that it looks like she will be going by the name "Kairi Sage" in WWE.

-- Kurt Angle and WWE also announced that Kurt Angle will be the Pre Order Bonus for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. 2K confirmed that two playable versions of Angle will appear in WWE 2K18, each representing key points in the career of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductee. Players can choose between the “American Hero” persona that defined him in WWE, or the “Wrestling Machine” persona that he made famous in ECW.