Report: Colons Reportedly Ask for Their WWE Release

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 30, 2017 - 12:13pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to online reports, the Colons - Epico and Primo - may have recently asked for their WWE release or it's possible they may already be released.

-- The rumors started a few days ago when Pro Wrestling Tees tweeted and posted on a new t-shirt design for Orlando Colon (Epico) which in itself is telling as WWE contracted wrestlers are not legally able to have any merchandise for sale anywhere except for on WWEShop.com.

-- A site located at Superluchas.com ran a story about this rumor and to make matters more interesting, the promotion World Wrestling Council (WWC) - which is owned by Primo's father, Carlos Colon - retweeted the story fueling even more rumors.

-- There is no official statement yet from WWE on this matter, so stay tuned.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.