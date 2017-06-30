Report: Colons Reportedly Ask for Their WWE Release

Sponsored Links



-- According to online reports, the Colons - Epico and Primo - may have recently asked for their WWE release or it's possible they may already be released.

-- The rumors started a few days ago when Pro Wrestling Tees tweeted and posted on a new t-shirt design for Orlando Colon (Epico) which in itself is telling as WWE contracted wrestlers are not legally able to have any merchandise for sale anywhere except for on WWEShop.com.

-- A site located at Superluchas.com ran a story about this rumor and to make matters more interesting, the promotion World Wrestling Council (WWC) - which is owned by Primo's father, Carlos Colon - retweeted the story fueling even more rumors.

-- There is no official statement yet from WWE on this matter, so stay tuned.