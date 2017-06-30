WWE Officials Ban Another Word; Planned Smackdown Live Storylines

In relation to the Money in the Bank, WWE officials have now gone and ahead and banned the word "briefcase", asking the talent to refer to it as a "contract" instead.
On Smackdown Live, the direction seems to be that Sami Zayn and Mike Kannelis will be working a program, while Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura will be working a storyline of their own. AJ styles, meanwhile is expected to win the upcoming Battle Royal and go on to continue his program with Kevin Owens.
