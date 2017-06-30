WWE Officials Ban Another Word; Planned Smackdown Live Storylines

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 30, 2017 - 12:40pm
  • In relation to the Money in the Bank, WWE officials have now gone and ahead and banned the word "briefcase", asking the talent to refer to it as a "contract" instead.

  • On Smackdown Live, the direction seems to be that Sami Zayn and Mike Kannelis will be working a program, while Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura will be working a storyline of their own. AJ styles, meanwhile is expected to win the upcoming Battle Royal and go on to continue his program with Kevin Owens.



