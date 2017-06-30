Impact Wrestling Viewership Sees Significant Decline Heading Into Slammiversary

The Thursday, June 29th edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 268,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Impact Wrestling this week saw a significant decrease in viewership for the Slammiversary XV "go-home" episode of the show. Last week's show drew 342,000 viewers, marking a decrease of 74,000 viewers for Thursday's program.

