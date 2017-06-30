Impact Wrestling Viewership Sees Significant Decline Heading Into Slammiversary

Sponsored Links



The Thursday, June 29th edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 268,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Impact Wrestling this week saw a significant decrease in viewership for the Slammiversary XV "go-home" episode of the show. Last week's show drew 342,000 viewers, marking a decrease of 74,000 viewers for Thursday's program.

Speaking of Slammiversary XV, don't forget to join us here this Sunday evening for play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view.