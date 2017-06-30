Impact Wrestling Rebranding As GFW, Jeff Jarrett & Ed Nordholm Comment

Sponsored Links



As noted earlier this week, Impact Wrestling has acquired Jeff Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling (GFW) promotion.

It looks like that was a bigger story than first anticipated.

The Tennessean reported on Friday that Impact Wrestling is re-branding as GFW.

According to The Tennessean report, the company will be re-branding as GFW in an effort to distance themselves from the stigma attached to the Impact Wrestling name following their highly publicized financial struggles and legal battles in court in late 2016 / early 2017.

"We're a global brand," said Jarrett in The Tennessean report. "We have partnerships in Mexico, Japan, other places. Collectively coming together, we've combined forces and basically the re-brand final touches happen [on Sunday] at 'Slammiversary.'"

Ed Nordholm of Anthem Sports, new parent company of Impact Wrestling, also spoke about the re-branding of Impact Wrestling as GFW in The Tennessean report.

"When Anthem got involved we saw a rare opportunity to get involved with an asset that already had global distribution," said Nordholm. "It's a 3,500-hour library, broadcast in 120 countries, existing distribution contracts in India, Africa and now the United Kingdom."

Nordholm continued, "The timeline to take a ground zero promotion to that kind of penetration was 15 years. The work now is to fix some things."

For more information regarding Impact Wrestling re-branding as GFW, visit TheTennessean.com. Also, don't forget to join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of Slammiversary XV.