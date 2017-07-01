Title Match on Smackdown, Update on The Colons, Randy Orton's Schedule

Sponsored Links



-- WWE announced a women's title match for the upcoming Smackdown Live on Tuesday, July 4th. Naomi will defend against Lana yet again, this time due to the angle that Lana's shoulder was up during the last finish.

-- The Colons - who are rumored to have asked for their release from WWE - are still scheduled for live events on the Smackdown brand. This means that despite internet rumors, they are still contractually with WWE but it's possible they could be given their releases in the near future.

-- Thanks to The Orton Girl for sending this in:

Following the July 4th taping of Smackdown LIVE, Randy will be absent for only one Smackdown LIVE taping scheduled on July 11th and will return on the Smackdown LIVE taping the 18th. In between those dates Randy is not booked for any house shows. After the 18th Randy isn't listed for the Sat. July 22nd house show that's in Wildwood, NJ and then he will be facing Jinder Mahal July 23rd at the WWE Battleground PPV. After the Battleground PPV Randy is regularly booked for house shows. It's worth noting that those 10 days off Randy may be in Thailand filming his role in Seth Green's film 'Changeland' that Randy is set to be in as a co star.