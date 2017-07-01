News on Why WWE Resigned Mauro Ranallo & Who in WWE Helped Bring Him Back

  • It was a popular belief backstage that Mauro Ranallo would be back with WWE sooner or later, as the feeling is that WWE wanted him "with them" rather than "against them."

  • There's also the likely situation where if Ranallo left WWE forever, he would very likely immediately have ended up back with New Japan and as we saw with the Jim Ross situation, WWE would not want him appearing on a high profile show for a rival promotion.

  • For what it's worth, Triple H was said to be a major player in helping bring Mauro Ranallo back, just as he was with Bruno Sammartino before.

