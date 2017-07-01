Backstage News on When Lesnar vs. Strowman May Now Happen

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 1, 2017 - 5:18am
  • If Brock Lesnar drops the Universal title at SummerSlam, it would effectively nix title defenses against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, both of which had been teased over the last month and planned for later this year or early next year.

  • The fact that Lesnar and Braun Strowman has been scrapped for SummerSlam also means that WWE can save that match at a future PPV, such as the Royal Rumble in 2018 or perhaps even next year's WrestleMania. The latter would happen if Roman Reigns and John Cena end up in the main event, as has been previously speculated.

