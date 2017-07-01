Bobby Lashley On Impact Ownership Changes, If He Will Fight In MMA Again

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling (GFW) star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with ESPN to promote this Sunday's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view.

Ahead of his match against Alberto El Patron tomorrow night, where Bellator MMA fighter Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal will be in his corner and the legendary Dos Caras will be in El Patron's corner, Lashley spoke about the transition from WWE to Impact Wrestling, the recent changes in ownership at Impact Wrestling and whether or not he will compete in another MMA fight.

Featured below are some of the highlights of the new ESPN interview with Bobby Lashley.

On the transition from WWE to Impact Wrestling: "When I came over [to Impact Wrestling] from the WWE, I didn't know what to think. Wrestling is wrestling. WWE is the flagship program, of course. But there's just so much incredible talent [here]. ...When I came over and worked with Bobby Roode, we did two matches together, I thought he was amazing. Amazing. The guy is really good. Bobby Roode is born to be their star. And I'm glad they found something with him. That 'Glorious' thing is pretty nice."

On the recent changes in ownership at Impact Wrestling: "Now with the new ownership in, one thing everybody's happy about is that they're getting paid on time. Change is good, and change is bad at the same time. I think a lot of people are happy with it, but some of the bad things that happened saw some of our top guys leaving, like [Mike] Bennett, Drew [Galloway, now McIntyre] and the Hardy Boyz."

On whether or not he will compete in another MMA bout: "It has to make sense for me right now. If the money and the matchup makes sense, I'm in. If it's just a fight, I might not jump so much for just a fight. Roy Nelson just came in [to Bellator], Cheick Kongo has been on a winning streak. If there was something that was offered to me that made sense, I would definitely be interested."

Check out the complete Bobby Lashley interview at ESPN.com. Make sure to join us here this Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view from Orlando, Florida.