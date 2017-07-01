British Legend Wraps Up Stint As WWE PC Trainer, William Regal Comments

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 1, 2017 - 11:21am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

On Friday, British pro wrestling legend Johnny Saint wrapped up his six-month stint as guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Fellow U.K. wrestling legend and NXT General Manager William Regal took to social media yesterday to comment on Saint finishing up as guest trainer at the facility this week.

"Johnny Saint is leaving today after his six months at WWE Performance Center," wrote Regal via his official Twitter page (see below). "A treasure for everyone who had the pleasure of spending time with him."

For more information regarding Johnny Saint's stint with WWE in the first-half of 2017, visit WWE.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.