Wale To Moderate SmackDown Live Rap Battle, New Day & Usos Comment

Sponsored Links



On next week's episode of SmackDown Live, two top WWE tag-teams, The Usos and The New Day, will throw down in a battle ... a RAP battle.

With this rap battle already announced for this coming Tuesday's show, a new figure has entered the picture, as well-known rapper Wale has thrown his hat into the ring, and will serve as "moderator" for the "battle."

Wale posted on Twitter about the Rap Battle after the announcement was made.

"Vince [McMahon] gave me the co-sign, Jay-Z dropped that inspiration things are going great," wrote Wale. "Catch me on Smackdown Live."

Wale continued, "Usos [and] [The New Day] ... keep it clean."

Xavier Woods of The New Day took to his Twitter page to comment on the addition of Wale to Tuesday's live Rap Battle.

"So Wale is coming through to moderate and The Usos are already halfway to making excuses and capitalizing words for no reason," wrote Woods.

New Day member Big E. also commented on Wale entering the picture.

"Couldn't be more pleased to have the impartial Wale hosting Tuesday's battle," wrote Big E., before continuing to comment on a photo he shared with the tweet (see below). "Took me a hot minute to realize Kofi Kingston was in the [picture]."

The third and final New Day member wrote this comment on his Twitter page regarding Wale serving as moderator for their Rap Battle against The Usos on Tuesday evening.

"Wale'll call it down the middle," wrote a confident Kingston via Twitter, showing off a preview of his rhyming ability. "The Usos sweatin', jus a little ... in their pants, startin' to piddle. Uso pancakes on our griddle."

Finally, Jimmy and Jey, The Usos, took to their Twitter page to comment on Wale being the moderator for their Rap Battle, acknowledging the fact that he is a friend of The New Day.

"We kno Dem ya boyz," wrote The Usos. "As long as u CALL it clean....we won't have to get dirty. Ya digg???.... #4thOfJulyRapOff."

Join us here this coming Tuesday night for live play-by-play results coverage of WWE SmackDown Live!

Vince gave me the co-sign .Jayz dropped that inspiration .things are going great .catch me on smackdown live @WWEUsos @WWEBigE keep it clean — Wale (@Wale) June 30, 2017

So @Wale is coming through to moderate and @WWEUsos Are already halfway to making excuses and capitalizing words for no reason https://t.co/hEDcxuMiLU — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 30, 2017

Couldn't be more pleased to have the impartial @Wale hosting Tuesday's battle. (Took me a hot minute to realize @TrueKofi was in the pic.) pic.twitter.com/uFe6HHtB38 — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) July 1, 2017

.@Wale'll call it down the middle. @wweusos sweatin, jus a little.

In their pants, startin to piddle.

Uso pancakes on our griddle! — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) July 1, 2017