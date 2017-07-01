Injury Delays Io Shirai's Jump to WWE; Another Reason WWE is Pushing Mae Young

Sponsored Links

One more reason WWE is pushing and branding Mae Young so heavily as the "pioneer" of women's wrestling is because there are talks ongoing about doing a Mae Young movie. The project - if it happens - would then firmly establish her as the "Babe Ruth of women's wrestling" and push her as a sports pioneer for women.





Io Shirai's entrance into WWE looks to be on hold for the forseeable future due to injury concerns. Shirai held a press conference on 6/22 in Japan where she revealed that she suffered a neck injury on 5/14 after a piledriver and will now be taking some time off.





Shirai added that she is getting her neck re-evaluated next month to determine whether surgery is needed so either way, she will need to have it taken care of before she signs with WWE. Her debut is looking like it will not happen until probably the fall. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more