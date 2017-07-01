Final Slammiversary XV Lineup For Sunday Night's PPV In Orlando

Sponsored Links



On Sunday night, Impact Wrestling (GFW) will present their Slammiversary XV pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Rajah.com will be covering the PPV this Sunday evening, which features the following advertised lineup:

SLAMMIVERSARY XV Impact Wrestling / GFW World Championship Unification

King Mo In Lashley's Corner, Dos Caras In El Patron's

- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Alberto El Patron (c) Impact Wrestling / GFW Women's Championship Unification

- Rosemary (c) vs. Sienna (c) Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Championship Unification

- LAX (c) vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori vs. El Hijo del Fantasma & Drago vs. Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid X-Division Championship

Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

- Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low Ki Strap Match

- James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III (EC3) Full Metal Mayhem

- Davey Richards & Angelina Love vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards Special Attraction Tag-Team Contest

- Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash Special Attraction Tag-Team Contest

- Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Christopher Adonis

Make sure to join us here this Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view!