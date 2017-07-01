Final Slammiversary XV Lineup For Sunday Night's PPV In Orlando

VIDEO
On Sunday night, Impact Wrestling (GFW) will present their Slammiversary XV pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Rajah.com will be covering the PPV this Sunday evening, which features the following advertised lineup:
SLAMMIVERSARY XV
Impact Wrestling / GFW World Championship Unification
King Mo In Lashley's Corner, Dos Caras In El Patron's
- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Alberto El Patron (c)
Impact Wrestling / GFW Women's Championship Unification
- Rosemary (c) vs. Sienna (c)
Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Championship Unification
- LAX (c) vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori vs. El Hijo del Fantasma & Drago vs. Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid
X-Division Championship
Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match
- Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low Ki
Strap Match
- James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III (EC3)
Full Metal Mayhem
- Davey Richards & Angelina Love vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards
Special Attraction Tag-Team Contest
- Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash Special Attraction Tag-Team Contest
- Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Christopher Adonis
Make sure to join us here this Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view!
