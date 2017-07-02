WWE News: Details on Mauro Ranallo's Contract, Who He Will be Working With & more

Sponsored Links

The new contract between Mauro Ranallo and WWE is for two years and replaces the previous contract that was set to expire in August. The key difference under the new contract is that he would be working with Triple H (who runs NXT) and Michael Cole (who produces NXT) and it would involve no interaction with John "JBL" Layfield and very little with Vince McMahon. Coincidentally, Cole and HHH were the ones who pushed for Ranallo to be hired in the first place for Smackdown in 2016.





Since the new contract is for NXT shows, Ranallo will now be working approximately 18-20 dates per year as opposed to the 75-80 that he was working with Smackdown, not including a dozen PPVs. With NXT, if there are updates needed on commentary after the original voice overs due to angle changes, Ranallo has a studio in his home in Los Angeles where he can do that, rather than have to fly all the way back out to Stamford.





Finally, Ranallo's contract is non-exclusive, which is unique among WWE announcers. He is able to and will continue to work for Bellator and Showtime boxing. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





