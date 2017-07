Sponsored Links

A child actor has reportedly been signed by WWE to play the part of a young Bray Wyatt in a yet-to-be-determined project.





For the upcoming season of Total Divas that is currently being filmed, Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Jax will be replacing Renee Young, Eva Marie and Paige.





WWE is likely planning Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax for the big women's match at SummerSlam and possibly Bayley vs. Sasha Banks.





