John Cena's Best All-Time Verbal SmackDowns (Video), WWE Ride Along Update

- Featured above, courtesy of the official WWE YouTube channel, is the latest installment of the "WWE Top 10" series. In the latest episode, WWE looks at John Cena's best "verbal smackdowns" ahead of his return as a "free agent" at this coming Tuesday night's special Fourth Of July edition of SmackDown Live in Phoenix, Arizona.

- On Monday evening, the latest edition of the WWE original series, WWE Ride Along, will premiere on the WWE Network immediately following WWE RAW on the USA Network. The latest edition of the program will feature Big Show, Kurt Angle, Cesaro and Sheamus. The synopsis for Monday's new episode reads as follows:

"While Kurt Angle and Big Show endure tight quarters and each other, Sheamus and Cesaro's victory celebration hits the road to Wilkes-Barre!"




