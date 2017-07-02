Baron Corbin Talks About Dealing With WWE Fans On Twitter, Cena, MITB Briefcase

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently spoke with The Phoenix New Times for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On traveling with the WWE Money In The Bank (MITB) briefcase: "It actually is very hard. The thing is bright blue and says Money in the Bank in giant letters. So walking through the airport, everybody's staring at you, looking at what it is, or there's a lot of people at the airport that want to take pictures now. And you're carrying this bright blue briefcase and it's not light. I've got my contract in there, too. It's a carry-on, so it's with me 24/7."

On responding back to WWE fans on Twitter: "[Laughs] Well, you know, it's funny, because especially in the Twitter world, people are safe. They know that whatever they say, there's no repercussions for anything. So every once in awhile, I'll fire one back if I have something clever or witty to put somebody in their place. And it's really funny, too, because you get one of two responses: they either block you and they're mad because a thousand other people are saying something to them or they realize, 'Aw, I shouldn't have said that because he is actually a real person and he replies.' Or they try to make it funny, like 'Oh, you made my day [because] I riled you up.' But it entertains me at times. I mean, people are insane when it comes to social media. They can just say and do whatever they want on it. And it's a forum for people to complain about everything, so every once in awhile I like to entertain myself by putting them in their place."

On being a natural heel and the evolution of John Cena: "When I go out there I just kind of do me, and, right now, people just hate that. And they hate me and they hate my arrogance and my attitude. And it works. It really makes people emotionally involved in what I'm doing. That's why I'm just going to keep that line and I'm going to let myself naturally evolve into whatever I may. I feel like that's the key to longevity. If you look at a guy like John Cena, who's been doing this and he's won 16 [world] championships, he's never just completely changed who he was or done something different. He just naturally evolves. And that's what gives who he is the reality of John Cena. Nothing is forced with him and he's amazing and he is who he truly is. So that's what I want to do with myself. I want to allow myself to just naturally evolve. And it may go there, it may go somewhere else. I have no idea, but it's day by day."

Check out the complete Baron Corbin interview at PhoenixNewTimes.com.