Rusev Says He Never Watches Women Wrestle, Talks Lana/Women's Title

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 2, 2017 - 10:11am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Ahead of his wife's third shot at the Women's Championship against Naomi at this coming Tuesday night's special Fourth Of July edition of SmackDown Live, WWE Superstar Rusev spoke about Lana's transition from valet to in-ring performer.

"I never watch women wrestling," wrote 'The Bulgarian Brute' via his official Twitter page earlier this week. "But now that my wife [Lana] is in, I see that she is better than most of them."

A confident Rusev concluded, "She will be champ one day."

SmackDown Live goes down live this coming Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona with a stacked lineup of matches, including the Lana vs. Naomi bout for the Women's Championship, as well as the "free agent" return of John Cena, and a "Rap Battle" between The New Day and The Usos, with hip-hop star Wale serving as moderator.

Join us here this coming Tuesday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of SmackDown Live!




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.