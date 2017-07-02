Rusev Says He Never Watches Women Wrestle, Talks Lana/Women's Title

Sponsored Links



Ahead of his wife's third shot at the Women's Championship against Naomi at this coming Tuesday night's special Fourth Of July edition of SmackDown Live, WWE Superstar Rusev spoke about Lana's transition from valet to in-ring performer.

"I never watch women wrestling," wrote 'The Bulgarian Brute' via his official Twitter page earlier this week. "But now that my wife [Lana] is in, I see that she is better than most of them."

A confident Rusev concluded, "She will be champ one day."

SmackDown Live goes down live this coming Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona with a stacked lineup of matches, including the Lana vs. Naomi bout for the Women's Championship, as well as the "free agent" return of John Cena, and a "Rap Battle" between The New Day and The Usos, with hip-hop star Wale serving as moderator.

