Alexa Bliss Talks About Panicking In WWE Promo Class, WWE PC Facility

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the folks at News Hub about what it's like to be a WWE Superstar, the WWE Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida and panicking during promo classes while in the WWE developmental system.

On what it's like being a WWE Superstar: "We are superstars now, we are no longer 'Divas'. We have this women's revolution going on right now with what we as WWE superstars are achieving, week in and week out. We are constantly proving more and more what amazing athletes the WWE women's division has."

On the WWE Performance Center: "The PC is the best thing to ever land in the WWE. I had never trained before, I had never even wrestled before. ...Being in NXT with all the great coaches they have there was just so amazing. You get everything you need at your fingertips. The wealth of knowledge from all the coaches who have been in WWE for years is unbelievable and the result of that is NXT growing into the third brand of WWE because of how well the Performance Center works."

On panicking at promo classes while in the WWE developmental system: "I would have anxiety over our promo classes and I would panic and I was just terrible on the microphone. But the fact we had classes every week I was able to gain in confidence and learn how to speak in front of an audience, be it 500, 5000 or 50,000. Our promo coach was WWE legend, the late Dusty Rhodes, and he would talk about trying new things and getting out of our comfort zone. He was a huge influence for me."

Check out the complete Alexa Bliss interview at NewsHub.co.nz.