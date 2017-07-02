Eddie Edwards On His History With Davey Richards, Slammiversary XV

Sponsored Links



Ahead of his Full Metal Mayhem match against former tag-team partner Davey Richards at tonight's Impact Wrestling (GFW): Slammiversary XV pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida, Eddie Edwards spoke with The Orlando Sentinel to promote the big event. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On being in the pro wrestling business: "Being a pro wrestler can be a really selfish job. We get to live our dreams and travel the world, but if you look outside the bubble once in a while, it's nice to realize that what we do is for the fans."

On working with Davey Richards: "Before we first tagged nine years ago, we had no idea. Sometimes even two great wrestlers don't have chemistry, but we knew right away that this could be special. Every time we wrestle, even now, our chemistry still improves. We both know we want to be the best -- the best trained, the best match on the card. The way he trains drives me. I'll watch him wrestle on a show I'm on and say, 'Damn right, I have to beat that.' It drives us to put out the best product we can."

On his Full Metal Mayhem match against Richards at Slammiversary XV: "It's fun for the fans – I don't know how much fun it is for us. It's all these emotions wrapped up in this one match. Everybody has been that angry, that pissed off in their lives. We want to bring every emotion – scared, danger. We want to try something different and create memories."

Check out the complete Eddie Edwards interview at OrlandoSentinel.com.

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view!