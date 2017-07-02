Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Hospitalized Twice After Social Media Rants

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was reportedly taken to the hospital twice over the last week. She was hospitalized last week, and again yesterday on Saturday, July 1st at the Southside Hospital in Bayshore, NY.

Last Sunday, the former WWE, WCW and ECW valet wrote on Twitter that she was having a "horrible f-cking day." On her Facebook page, she wrote about dating problems and an encounter with a fan while enjoying a pre-workout sandwich.

"Why is it that when I meet a normal guy, and we're getting along great, he disappears all of a sudden with no warning," she wrote. "He must find out what I do for a living. And that's so judgmental and sucky. f-ck you then. I don't need you." "SO just now, on my way to the gym, I stopped for a sandwich because I'm starving. Some guy who recognized me took it upon himself to sit down at my table, start talking to me, and long story short, offered me money for sex. WHEN WILL YOU ASSHOLES REALIZE IM NOT A f-ckING ESCORT OR HOOKER!! f-ck you all."

Sytch, who currently offers private Skype shows to her followers for a fee, then posted photos from the hospital on Monday, June 26th. She asked her Facebook friends if one of them would come check her out of the hospital, writing "Who is near Stony Brook who can come, sign me out, and GET ME OUT OF HERE NOW!!!" On Wednesday she wrote on Facebook that her "heart is broken... again," and then on Friday wrote "No one cares about me."

She was checked out, and then she was hospitalized again on Saturday. Sytch wrote on Facebook that she "passed out and fell," and posted photos showing various bruises on her body and blood in her hair.

We wish the WWE Hall of Famer a speedy recovery.