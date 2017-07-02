Kurt Angle Says He Wants To Face Triple H, Speaks On Current WWE Backstage Atmosphere

Sponsored Links



In a recent press call to promote WWE 2K18, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle noted that he still has yet to begin medical evaluations for a return to the ring. When asked about who he would want to face if he did return to the WWE ring, Angle listed some names from his past along with some new faces that he would like to work with.

"There is talent I would like to revisit again like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, definitely," Angle said. "When I wrestled Triple H last time I had just started. I didn't consider myself very good back then. So I think we would have a much, much better match right now.

"I'd love to get Samoa Joe or AJ Styles in a WWE ring. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Sheamus. Even some of the 205 guys like Austin Aries and Neville. There is a lot of great talent right now. I would love to be able to mix it up with them. Hopefully, eventually it will happen down the line."

Angle last wrestled for WWE in 2006, and he says the company has improved how they cater to the talent since then, which leads to a happier roster.

"There are so many things they do now,” he said. “They have a masseuse there all day. Catering goes all day and night; not just one meal a day. It’s a better atmosphere for the talent, and I think that is a great thing. The atmosphere is great. The talent there is no negativity. Everyone wants to work together. It’s a good crew. I also have to say it’s one of the most talented crews I’ve ever seen."

Angle added that he's honored to follow in the footsteps of Goldberg, Sting, The Ultimate Warrior and others as the pre-order character for the new WWE video game.