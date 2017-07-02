U.S. President Donald Trump Tweets About "Fake News" Using WWE Video

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 2, 2017 - 3:42pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

U.S. President Donald Trump is banging the "fake news" drum again, and this time it has entered the pro wrestling realm.

On Sunday, Trump took to his official Twitter page to tweet a CNN video containing footage of his attack of Vince McMahon, who had a CNN log on his face, from a past WWE event. Trump's tweet contained the hashtags, "#FraudNewsCNN #FNN."

Check out Donald Trump's WWE video from the tweet above and the tweet text itself below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.