Spoiler: Impact Wrestling Reveals Outcome For Slammiversary XV Main Event?

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 2, 2017 - 5:22pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

It looks like the outcome for the main event of tonight's Impact Wrestling (GFW): Slammiversary XV pay-per-view may have been revealed.

TV Guide has appeared to spoil the outcome of tonight's main event, which will feature Alberto El Patron, with his father, the legendary Dos Caras in his corner, taking on Bobby Lashley, with Bellator MMA fighter Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal in his corner.

TV Guide posted the following description for this coming Thursday's post-Slammiversary XV episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, which appears to spoil the outcome of tonight's El Patron vs. Lashley match:

"It's all about the fallout from Slammiversary. Alberto El Patron will hold a celebration in the ring with a guest of honor, but an unwelcomed visitor makes their way to the IMPACT Zone. LAX announces their newest member, and things go south for Sonjay Dutt. Also: the Super X Cup '17 will make a return."

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view!




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.