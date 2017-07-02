Eli Drake On What Fans Should Expect From Slammiversary, Jeff Jarrett's Return

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling star Eli Drake recently appeared as a guest on "The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling" podcast to promote tonight's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On what fans should expect from Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view tonight: "You’ve got so much going on right now and so many stories and there is something for everybody. The one thing that you have to make sure you look at is ELI DRAKE and C.A. (Chris Adonis) and a couple of goofs and one guy from the NFL named DeAngelo Williams. I think it is going to be a good time and it will probably be more of a marquee matchup as far as cross promotion and the outside media so I am looking forward to that. We are talking about unifying titles with Patron and Lashley so we will have one Impact Champion. It will be a culmination of a lot of things and a rebirth of the company as some people are saying."

On Jeff Jarrett's return to the promotion and the recent management changes behind-the-scenes: "I’ll tell you what, I am going to withhold comment on that because the jury is still out on that one as far as I’m concerned. We’ve been alright but we will see what the deal is. Bruce and I have kind of got off on the wrong foot and I’m not sure if we’ve really got on the right foot yet. We will see what is to come. I’ll leave you with a non-answer. how about that?"

Check out the complete episode of The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast featuring the Eli Drake interview at Podomatic.com.

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the Impact Wrestling (GFW): Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando, Florida!