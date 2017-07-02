Impact Wrestling (GFW): Slammiversary XV Results (7/2): Orlando, Florida

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling, which as noted earlier this week is re-branding as GFW following the company's acquisition of Global Force Wrestling, will return to the pay-per-view arena this evening, as the promotion puts on their stacked Slammiversary XV event from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

SLAMMIVERSARY XV RESULTS

Pay-Per-View Pre-Show

* Mahabali Shera, Braxton Sutter & Allie def. Laurel Van Ness, Kongo Kong and KM in a six-person tag-team match to warm up the live crowd in attendance in Orlando prior to the start of the pay-per-view broadcast.

Pay-Per-View Opener:

The Impact Wrestling (GFW): Slammiversary XV pay-per-view kicks off with an excellent video package. Our first match of the evening will feature titles on the line and a host of noted international talent.

From there we shoot to the announce team, which consists of Don West and Robert Flores. The ring announcer introduces the executives from the various promotions represented at tonight's show, such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, AAA, Crash and Impact Wrestling / GFW parent-company Anthem Sports.

Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Championships

- LAX (c) vs. Marufuji & Ishimori vs. Drago & El Hijo De Fantasma vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr

The stars of Pro Wrestling NOAH and AAA will challenge Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Champions LAX in the PPV opener tonight in Orlando, Florida.

LAX had a cool ring entrance for this one. Flores on commentary mentions that lucha rules are in play for this title contest.

After excellent back-and-forth action, this one winds down with a lot of finishers being hit and a lot of false-finishes happening with pins being broken up until finally Ortiz and Santana hit a big double-team move on Laredo to score the pinfall and secure the victory. With the win, LAX retains the Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Championships.

Following the match, Konnan announces that a new member will be added to LAX. The revelation of the new member will take place on the post-Slammiversary XV episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV this coming Thursday evening.

Winners and STILL Impact Wrestling / GFW World Tag-Team Champions: LAX

