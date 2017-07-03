More Backstage News on Miz TV Segment with LaVar and Lonzo Ball

Sponsored Links

As noted before, WWE ended the LaVar/Miz segment early and pulled the plug on the family being at ringside during the six-man tag team match, likely to get involved in some form.





The segment was said to have gone "much better" when they did a practice run earlier in the day but when it came down to the real thing, LaVar was expected to be more smoother and dynamic than he was. They also expected Lonzo Ball to get a much bigger reaction than he ended up getting.





When WWE officials saw the train wreck happening in the ring and after the "N" word made it on air, Kevin Dunn ordered Dean Ambrose to do his interruption about a minute earlier than originally scheduled. It was said that when the segment started breaking down, The Miz was also "thinking on his feet" by improvising and trying to steer it back in the right direction.





As for Lonzo Ball - the LA Lakers top pick in the recent draft - the team made it clear to WWE that he could not touch anyone nor do anything physical. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





