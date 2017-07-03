WWE Raw Preview: Joe/Brock, Reigns/Strowman, Sasha/Alexa, Enzo/Cass

Sponsored Links



-- Here are the highlights of WWE.com's Raw preview for tomorrow:

Samoa Joe scorches Brock Lesnar before WWE Great Balls of Fire

Incapacitating Lesnar was a shocking show of force that served as a foreboding preview of what could transpire next Sunday at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event. Later in the night, Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, derided Joe as a coward, unbefitting of his proud Samoan heritage, affirming that in a one-on-one fight in the middle of the ring, Lesnar still has the clear advantage. Will Joe soon prove Heyman wrong?

Can The Boss knock “The Goddess” off her pedestal?

The self-proclaimed “Goddess of WWE” confronted The Boss, who got a piece of the champion before brashly holding Alexa’s title above her head. With no shortage of confidence heading into the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, can Sasha do what her best friend, Bayley, could not, and take down Little Miss Bliss?

Will Roman Reigns get payback against Braun Strowman?

After the impromptu ride in the back of an ambulance last week in Los Angeles, Reigns is out for retribution. How will The Big Dog retaliate?

How will Enzo Amore rebound?

One week after revealing he was the person behind the mysterious backstage attacks on his longtime friend, Enzo Amore, the 7-foot Superstar seemed to apologize for his actions, but the apparent reconciliation didn’t last long. Without warning, Cass ambushed Enzo once again, lifted the unsuspecting Amore above his head and viciously tossed him down the entrance ramp. What will be Enzo’s next move after yet another heart-wrenching betrayal?