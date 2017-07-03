Steve Austin Addresses Rumors Of Being Backstage At WWE RAW Last Week

Sponsored Links



Despite rumors to the contrary, WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was not backstage at last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

"The Rattlesnake" caught wind of the rumors about being backstage at last week's show and acknowledged them on a recent edition of his "Steve Austin Show" podcast.

"There has been word on the street, on my Twitter account, on all the sheets, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has indeed been spotted at the Staples Center," said Austin. "Well I can vouch for you or I can clarify that right now; if somebody thought they spotted me, they was wrong."

Austin continued, "I'm at 316 gimmick street in Marina del Rey. Staples Center is about 20 miles from my house, I ain't nowhere in sight, I ain't wearing camo, you can't see me, because I ain't there. I'm here at the house laying down an open for this damn podcast."

