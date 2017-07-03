Alberto El Patron Trashes WWE Again; Paige Sits at Ringside in Disguise

-- After yesteday's Slammiversary XV main event, Alberto El Patron took to the mic and as usual, trashed WWE while also putting over his opponent, Bobby Lashley. El Patron more or less said:

“Even that f***ing company, WWE, which is full of losers!”

Bobby Lashley gave me the battle of my life. And for that, and for these fans, the real fans, let’s do it again. Not for you, not for me, for the love of pro wrestling, because we’re not f***ing sports entertainers! Bobby Lashley and every single wrestler at Impact Wrestling, in this place, we are not sports entertainers, we are f***ing wrestlers!”

-- Current WWE talent Paige was also spotted backstage at the event and then made her way to ringside to watch the match. However, in order to not be seen or have her face on Impact cameras considering she is still technically with WWE, she donned a Dos Caros mask.




