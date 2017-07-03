Alberto El Patron Trashes WWE Again; Paige Sits at Ringside in Disguise[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- After yesteday's Slammiversary XV main event, Alberto El Patron took to the mic and as usual, trashed WWE while also putting over his opponent, Bobby Lashley. El Patron more or less said:
-- Current WWE talent Paige was also spotted backstage at the event and then made her way to ringside to watch the match. However, in order to not be seen or have her face on Impact cameras considering she is still technically with WWE, she donned a Dos Caros mask.